Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 210.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.10% of EVERTEC worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,327.84. This trade represents a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

