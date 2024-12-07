Holocene Advisors LP Sells 46,481 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,481 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

