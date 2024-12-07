Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGPI remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Horizon Group Properties has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Horizon Group Properties Company Profile
