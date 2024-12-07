Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGPI remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Horizon Group Properties has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.