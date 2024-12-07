Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

