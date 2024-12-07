Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $105.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

