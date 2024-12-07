Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 17,036,052 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,036,052 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $82,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after buying an additional 2,346,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 864,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 465,802 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

