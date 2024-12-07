Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 21,820 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Home Bancorp worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 91,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Home Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 24,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Home Bancorp stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBCP. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

