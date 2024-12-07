HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after purchasing an additional 612,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

