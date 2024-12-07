iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,621 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,257.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,260.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

