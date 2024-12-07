IDOX (LON:IDOX) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.82). 105,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 837,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.81).

IDOX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £290.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6,320.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

