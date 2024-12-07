IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 181.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $2,360,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $9,830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 477.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 173,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 269.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.