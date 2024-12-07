IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1842 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

