IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

