IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,822 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

