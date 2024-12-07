IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWS opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

