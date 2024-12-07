Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.59% of Impinj worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 14.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,674 shares of company stock worth $131,623,305. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.