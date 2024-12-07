Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
IIPR opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
