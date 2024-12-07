Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 698.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.69 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $208.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

