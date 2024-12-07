Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,398.52. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 14.7% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth about $2,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

