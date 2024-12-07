Insider Selling: Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Sells $381,675.38 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,334.90. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electromed alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $525,461.67.

Electromed Price Performance

ELMD stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Electromed had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter worth $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electromed in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter worth $274,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.