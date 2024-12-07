Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $138,312.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,316. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 12.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

