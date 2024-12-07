Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 7,619 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. 945,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.