Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $190,590.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,728.36. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $68.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

