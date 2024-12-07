Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $11,473.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,910 shares in the company, valued at $150,221.30. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

