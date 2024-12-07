Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $589,662.60 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

