Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $623.15. 196,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

