Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 666 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $723.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $859.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

