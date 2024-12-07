Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $320.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $337.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.