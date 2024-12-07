Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 58.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,922,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,958,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $238.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $157.88 and a 1-year high of $238.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

