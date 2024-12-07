Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Target by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Target by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

Target stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

