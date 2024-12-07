Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

