Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 247.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.72 and a 12-month high of $556.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.78 and its 200 day moving average is $472.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.