INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.37 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). Approximately 163,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 284,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.94.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O’Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O’Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY’S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

