Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $23.82. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 60,015 shares.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 112,635 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

