Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $139.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America increased their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Integer Price Performance
ITGR stock opened at $139.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12. Integer has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
