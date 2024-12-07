Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $139.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America increased their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITGR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Integer by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $139.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12. Integer has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.