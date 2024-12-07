Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 169,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 112,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on ITR shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITR
Integra Resources Price Performance
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.