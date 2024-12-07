Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 169,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 112,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several analysts have commented on ITR shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$114.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

