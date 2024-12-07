Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.72 and a 52-week high of $556.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.78 and a 200-day moving average of $472.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.