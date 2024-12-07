Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LGI stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.1494 dividend. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.