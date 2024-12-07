Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,971. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

