Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,851 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CET. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Central Securities by 15.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 259.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. This trade represents a 1.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Hill purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities Increases Dividend

Shares of CET stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

