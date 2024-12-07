Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.25% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 175,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

