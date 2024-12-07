Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) VP Sells $398,647.25 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,995.46. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TILE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TILE

Institutional Trading of Interface

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Interface by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Interface by 70.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.