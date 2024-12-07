Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Intuit by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,829,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $646.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,324 shares of company stock worth $75,803,690 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

