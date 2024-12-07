Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $5,684,713.92 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $5,684,713.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,310.72. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $596,211.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LUNR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $525,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

