Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 110000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

