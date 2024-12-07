Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as high as $35.79. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 15,382 shares changing hands.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.