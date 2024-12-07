Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as high as $35.79. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 15,382 shares changing hands.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.