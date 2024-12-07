Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,255,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 3,372,422 shares.The stock last traded at $13.31 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 955.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 263,161 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

