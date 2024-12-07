Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.67 and traded as high as $51.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 24,357 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

