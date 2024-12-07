Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.67 and traded as high as $51.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 24,357 shares changing hands.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.