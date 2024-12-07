Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. Receives Notification Regarding Nasdaq Listing RequirementsInvestcorp AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IVCA), a Cayman Islands exempted company, recently disclosed that it received a notification letter from the Listing Q

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Investcorp India Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also