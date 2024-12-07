Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 719,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,583,000 after acquiring an additional 633,200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,157 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,594,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,393,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 154.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after buying an additional 269,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.30 and a 12-month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.